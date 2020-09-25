Cahir commemorates the club's only 'Bloody Sunday' footballer at ceremony today
JIMMY McNAMARA COMMEMORATION
Bloody Sunday 1920 is being remembered in Cahir today with a special commemoration for Jimmy McNamara, the club's only footballer in Croke Park on that fateful day 100 years ago.
The Jimmy McNamara Commemoration is on this Friday night, September 25. This is part of the Bloody Sunday 100 Anniversary Commemorations. A wreath will be placed on the grave of Jimmy McNamara who was the only Cahir player on the Bloody Sunday team and the only Cahir man to win an All-Ireland SF medal while playing with Cahir.
The programme of events is as follows: Wreath Laying Ceremony in Cahir Cemetery at 6:30pm with welcome address - Colm O’Flaherty, Graveside oration by Seamus McCarthy, Prayers and blessing of the Wreath by Father Peter Cullen followed by the Laying of the Wreath.
At 7 pm: Unveiling plaque in Cahir GAA Grounds with address by Larry Queeney (Cahir GAA Chairman), Unveiling by Larry Queeney and Margaret O’Brien (relative) and at 7:30pm there is a Talk on Bloody Sunday by Enda O’Sullivan
A booklet on Jimmy McNamara has been produced will be distributed.
