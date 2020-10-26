BIG READ: New Tipperary café sees opportunities in latest lockdown of the pandemic

With restrictions raised to Level 5 on Wednesday night, it wouldn’t be the ideal time to open a new business as the nation is plunged into further uncertainty and additional Covid-19 restrictions.

However, nestled in Castle Street, Cahir a new shop has just opened its doors.

The Keep Coffee Shop was established by Cahir native Jenny O’Loughlin and officially opened its doors last Saturday, October 17.

The Keep Coffee shop offers takeaway speciality coffee, with a selection of locally sourced treats to accompany the selection of teas and coffees available.

The café offers the prestigious coffee suppliers 3Fe, which bases its business model on producing high quality, sustainably sourced coffee.

The café was approved after going through the rigorous application and training process to meet the high standards of the Irish supplier which is based and roasted in Dublin.

The coffee shop’s branding is based on the town’s iconic castle across the road, which is on full display from the shop’s window.

“The Keep is where the castle would store their food and drink,” said Jenny who also drew further association to the castle through the brand’s emblem which bares the castle’s outline in the business’s colours of orange and gold.

The aim of the café is to supply good coffee which will hopefully meet the demand as the country enters Level 5 restrictions, which specifies restaurants and cafés can continue to operate on a take-out basis only.

As the business was already centred on a takeaway service, the café looks set to have a successful opening despite the difficult economic climate.

The lockdown has seen an increased demand for takeaway coffee with customers valuing coffee and interacting with staff while also respecting Government guidelines on staying safe during these precarious times.

In line with the Government advice towards people embracing being active outdoors during the stricter lockdown measures, the shop hopes to attract some passers-by enjoying the scenic walks available in Cahir town, such as the Inch Field or Cahir Park.

Jenny emphasises the importance of supporting local suppliers to mutually benefit the town of Cahir through trading in this harsh economic climate.

“Everything that we are doing we are keeping local and if not local it will definitely be Irish, with everything as close as possible to Cahir,” said Jenny.

Both the café’s team and suppliers are based in the surrounding locality to offer a high standard of produce while benefiting the town of Cahir in the process.

The café is currently open seven days a week, with the hope the community will support the new business as the Government advises people to stay within their locality.

As the future is difficult to predict, but the new business has offered a ray of hope and shown the resilience in the face of the restrictions with a positive outlook for the future.