Tipperary author presents his books proceeds to local hospice

In July 2020 local man Liam Roche launched a book on St Cataldo of Taranto that was borne out of a lecture that Liam gave for Cahir Social & Historical Society.

The book is called, The Shipwrecked Saint, and when it was launched it was announced that proceeds were in aid of St Theresa’s Hospice in Clogheen.

The book was sponsored by the Cahir Social & Historical Society and it made a total of €1,700 during last year.

REMARKABLE STORY

Liam’s book told the remarkable 1,400 year old story of how Cathal of Shanrahan became St Cataldo of Taranto in Southern Italy. A pilgrimage to the Holy Land was followed by a disaster on the return trip to Ireland that stranded Cathal in the Gulf of Taranto, thousands of kilometres away from home. However, he made such an impression on the locals that they made him Bishop of the Diocese of Taranto and from May 8-10 annually they continue to celebrate his memory with a massive Festival of St Cataldo.

Cathal is remembered locally in the beautiful stained glass windows of St Mary’s Church in Clogheen. Well-known local historian, Liam Roche wants to express particular gratitude to Mary O’Donnell and Ann Cahill for all their support and to the late Mrs Tuohy of Main Street, Clogheen who introduced him to this subject over 20 years ago.

A cheque for the proceeds was presented in Clogheen just before Christmas to the Administrator of St Theresa’s Hospice Ann Walsh by David Slattery & Liam Roche as well as PJ O’Meara Chairman of Cahir Social & Historical Society.