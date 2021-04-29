Tipperary drinks cans collection this Saturday - recycle and fundraise all in one

The Drinks can collection continues this weekend and we will be in the Car Park from 10.30 to 11am this Saturday May 1. This is an important fundraiser for us and it is doing very well. Thanks to all who participate.

Great credit is due to also to Tipperary County Council for their modifications to the walks in town. The Viaduct walk is progressing nicely and it won’t be long before it’s tidied up and fully back in use. The new path also extends along the Ha Ha onto Church Street and makes the area very accessible for walking.

A new safety rail at Inch Field Bridge and timber fence in the Inch Field were erected last week and the St Declans Grove area is looking good. The Inch Field will be closed for at least 2 weeks to facilitate the new path. This will be a huge benefit to those with wheelchairs and disabilities as the underfoot surface will be safer to walk on. There will be planting inside the fence as part of the Tipperary County Council and Tidy Towns Pollinator plan. This should look lovely when in full bloom later in the year and will be an important source of food for the bees.



We will also be planting the flower bed at Butler Court and thanks go to Woodview Service station and SAP for their contribution to this bed. It is an important entrance to the town and the low growing planting should not impede on the motorists.

There was planting also on the welcome to Cahir beds on the Clonmel road and the Convent road has changed focus to more sustainable planting as recommended by the Tidy Towns judges and will save us money in the long run.



There have been huge efforts made in a lot of estates around town also and it’s very noticeable, thanks to everyone for playing their part. Please feel free to get involved in your own area even if it’s just sweeping outside your own doorstep. It has a knock on effect.



We cannot meet as a group yet but out in pairs we are getting a good bit of work done, so please keep up the good work until its safe for us to meet in bigger numbers later in the month hopefully.