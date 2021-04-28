Tipperary council closes Cahir's Inch Field for over two weeks

Tipperary County Council has announced the Inch Field in Cahir is currently closed to the public and will remain closed until May 14 to facilitate improvement and maintenance works.

In a statement, the council said the improvement and maintenance works being carried out involves the use of heavy machinery on site so the Inch Field will remain closed for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the public, including the period over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

"Subject to suitable weather conditions continuing during the works, it may be possible to open the Inch Field in advance of May 14.

"Tipperary County Council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused," the statement concluded.