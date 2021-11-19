Tipperary County Council announce postponement to public consultation for N24 project
Tipperary County Council has announced a postponement to the public consultation for the N24 Waterford to Cahir Project.
Due to the rising Covid-19 figures, the consultation, scheduled for November and December, will go ahead in January 2022.
The consultation due to be carried out in person will also now be entirely online.
The purpose of the consultation is to gather potential solutions to problems associated with the project and allow the public to provide feedback.
The Tipperary and Kilkenny County Councils and the project website will provide dates and times for online consultation when available.
