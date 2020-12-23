Christmas Masses in Carrick-on-Suir parishes

Tickets for Christmas Masses in Carrick-on-Suir’s churches were distributed to applicants over the past week and entry to just two Masses in the town will not require tickets.

The Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings this winter have necessitated the pre-booking of places in churches for attendance at Masses.

Entry to all Christmas Masses in St Nicholas Parish is by pre-booked tickets and the parish reports all places inside the parish churches are booked out.

St Nicholas Parish Christmas ceremonies

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24: Masses at 6pm and 8pm in St Nicholas Church and 6pm in Faugheen Church.

Christmas Day, Friday, December 25: Masses in St Nicholas Church at 8.30am and 12 noon while in Faugheen, Mass will be celebrated at 10am.

St Molleran's Carrickbeg & Windgap

Entry to all but two Masses in St Molleran’s Carrickbeg & Windgap Parish are ticket only and they are booked out.

On Christmas Eve Masses will be celebrated in St Molleran’s Church at 3pm, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm A Mass will be celebrated at St Bartholomew’s Church, Windgap at 6pm.

Mass on Christmas Day will be celebrated in St Molleran’s Church at 9am and 11am.

The Masses where you don’t require a pre-booked ticket to get a seat in the church are 3pm in St Molleran’s Church on Christmas Eve and 9am Mass in the same church on Christmas Day.

Entry to the church for these two ceremonies will be on a “first come, first served” basis. For those unable to physically attend churches due to Covid-19 restrictions, Christmas Masses at St Nicholas Church will be broadcast on the radio channel 105.2FM and streamed on St Nicholas Parish Facebook page.

St Molleran’s Carrickbeg & Windgap Parish’s Masses will be streamed on the Parish’s Facebook page and through its webcam. Contact the parish office at (051) 640340 for details on how to view Masses via the webcam.