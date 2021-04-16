Upgrade of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir to begin this summer, council meeting told

The long awaited upgrade of 3.8km of the N24 running through Carrick-on-Suir is scheduled to commence in early June.

That was the news Carrick-on-Suir District Engineer Willie Corby conveyed to the latest monthly meeting of the district’s councillors.

The upgrade will include rehabilitation of the road surface and a variety of safety measures to reduce the number of accidents along the N24 from the Clonmel Road to the Pill Road in Carrick.