Carrick-on-Suir riverbank clean up yields 40 bags of rubbish

A group of volunteers collected 40 bags of rubbish discarded along the riverbank in Carrickbeg last Saturday morning.

The bags brimming with tins, bottles, plastic and other refuse were collected from the Tobar na gCrann Bog Field and Co-op Field as part of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club’s contribution to National Spring Clean Month.

The volunteer litter pickers included Lions Club members, their families and other local people.

They worked in pod groups of two picking up litter along the river bank in accordance Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club thanked Tipperary County Council for its assistance in safely disposing of the 40 bags of litter.

“We encourage everyone to walk the beautiful riverbank at Carrickbeg and enjoy what we are blessed to have on our doorstep,” said a Carrick Lions Club spokesperson.