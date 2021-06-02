Council clarifies it's not diverting walkers onto N24 while 1km of Suir Blueway closed

Tipperary County Council says it’s not diverting Blueway walkers onto the N24 near Carrick-on-Suir while 1km of the river walk is closed on weekdays for path widening and resurfacing

Carrick Municipal District Engineer, Willie Corby, said the public should walk on other sections of the Blueway while the walk was closed from Carrick’s Sean Healy Park to Fisherman’s Boreen. It was not safe to walk on the N24. He was responding to Cllr David Dunne who told Carrick MD’s monthly meeting of incorrect information circulating about the council diverting walkers onto the N24.