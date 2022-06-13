Search

13 Jun 2022

Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School bids farewell to two Spanish students

Spanish students Mateo and Roman Onate, who spent the past year studying at Edmund Rice Secondary School, Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

13 Jun 2022 10:10 AM

Edmund Rice Secondary School’s students bade a fond farewell at the end of the school term to two Spanish brothers who spent the past year studying with them to improve their proficiency in English.

Farewell celebrations were hosted by the students of 5th and 2nd Years for Matteo Onate (5th Year) and Roman Onate (2nd Year) before the school holidays.

Matteo and Roman are from northern Spain and have lived with their mother and sister at Tybroughney, Carrick-on-Suir for the past year.

While Matteo and Roman were enrolled in Edmund Rice Secondary School, their sister Ines attended Scoil Mhuire Secondary School nearby.

The brothers have been learning English since they were about four years old and the past year immersed in an Irish school has really brought on their fluency in the language.

While it must have been an ordeal to join a new school in a foreign country, the universal language of soccer helped the two boys make friends and settle in well at ERSS.

