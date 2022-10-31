Carrick-on-Suir Library to host a talk on self-care next week

A talk on self-care by Dr Sabine Eggers, community pharmacist, and Eileen English, counsellor and psychotherapist, will take place in Carrick-on-Suir Library on Monday, November 7 at 11am.

Self-care is a general term that describes everything you do deliberately for your mental, physical and emotional well-being and is about how we take care of ourselves.

The speakers will address why it’s okay to put yourself first and how the benefits of self-care are huge when life sends us challenges as it can help us by being kind, patient and gentle to ourselves.

By the end of the talk, the speakers want each participant to understand themselves a little better and give permission to themselves to practice self-care.

They want them to have created their own self-care first-aid tool box and have fun making it.

It is essential to book your place for the talk. You can do so by emailing carricklibrary@tipperary

coco.ie, phoning (051) 640591 or by calling into the library.