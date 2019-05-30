Retired greyhound Drive On Tipp has made a spot on the couch his own in the Hally family home in Cashel

Just a matter of weeks after his retirement, greyhound Drive On Tipp has made a spot on the couch his own in the Hally family home in Cashel, Co. Tipperary. After a 77 race career, which included 20 wins, Drive on Tipp was retired by trainer Graham Holland following a 4th place finish in Mullingar earlier this month.

The greyhound, who will turn five years old in January, is now in the care of former kennelhand Mark Hally and his young family.

Tipp, as he’s now affectionately known, is set to be paraded at Curraheen Park this weekend before the ‘Drive on Tipp Open’ final, named in his honour and worth €10,000 to the winner. The stake is sponsored by Tipp’s former owner, Laurence O’ Rourke.

A key pillar of the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 is to maintain animal welfare at the centre of the industry, including rehoming an even greater percentage of retired racing greyhounds and continuing to promote greyhounds as pets.

Mark says that Tipp has settled into the retired lifestyle very well: “He was an ideal candidate because he’s such a gent of a dog. It’s amazing how quick they can switch off, they’re so lazy when they’re off the training regime. He was a good servant to the kennel. He was unlucky in finals and won 20 races throughout his career, so he had a good strike rate. He gets walked twice a day now and after that he sleeps. That’s his lifestyle now, he’s happy out.”

During his racing career, Drive on Tipp made the final of some prestigious stakes such as the €80,000 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial in Limerick, as well as the €35,000 Comerford Cakes Open in Shelbourne Park.

Drive on Tipp earned over €26,000 in prize money during his career, with his last victory coming in January at Shelbourne Park.

Pictured below Drive On Tipp with new owner Mark Hally

Pictured below Drive On Tipp and connections celebrate after landing the €1,000 prize in the Folyns Electrical Open 575 at Limerick Greyhound Stadium in April 2018