5k run/walk in aid of Scoil Chormaic in Cashel next Sunday

Scoil Chormaic will host a 5k run/walk from the school on the Golden road this coming Sunday, June 9, at 12pm.

Registration is at the school hall from 10am to 11.30am.

Refreshments will be served after and we have a huge number of spot prizes that were donated by local businesses in the town which are most grateful.

This race will be chipped timed and cash prizes go to the first three males and females across the line. We also have medals for all children participating. We have a very special guest on the day to start our race/walk. Looking forward to meeting you all on the day for a great family day out.