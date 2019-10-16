Cashel Tidy Towns meeting on October 17

Cashel Tidy Town will be meeting at 7pm on Thursday October 17 at the Plaza Cashel to walk the town with Albert Nolan to find, watch, and study local bats that are living in the town.

This will be an interesting study and talk by Mr Nolan and will give everyone a chance to see and understand bats. All are welcome to come along to this free event.

Well done to Cashel Tidy Towns who gained an extra seven points again this year, which saw the group just miss out on a bronze medal by a single point.

The "D" group that Cashel is categorised in only had three bronze medals awarded in the whole of Ireland . The "D" group is for towns up to a population of 5,000 which is where we qualify from the last Census.

Cashel Tidy Town Committee would like to congratulate all our neighbouring tidy towns for all getting excellent results and making Tipperary even more welcoming for locals and visitors alike.

Cashel Tidy Town will be out and about every dry day possible and we are always there to say hello or to give help if we can.

If you would like to get involved please just come along or ring Paddy Downey 087 2460308 even if you can only do an hour a week or can do something in your own road it will all help to make Cashel more beautiful.