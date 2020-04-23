Cashel Toastmasters continues online

Cashel Toastmasters continue to stay connected and will continue to hold their meetings meetings over Zoom.

Irene Gerity entertained us with a humorous speech and we had a fun session of table topics from Claire Hickey.

The meeting went very smoothly with folks connecting with laptops and smartphones from the comfort of their homes.

Our next meeting will again be virtual on Thursday, May 7 at 8pm.

If anyone wishes to join us on a virtual meeting, please get in touch via messaging on our ‘Cashel Toastmasters’ Facebook page.