OPW identifying site for visitor centre in Cashel

The OPW has requested submissions from property owners who are in possession of a substantial property or site in the Cashel urban area to be used to create a new visitor centre for the Rock of Cashel.

Persons wishing to have their property considered have been asked to submit a brief proposal to include an outline of their property on an ordnance survey map identifying its precise location, confirmation of ownership and indication of price.

“As indicated to members of the Cashel Municipal District at a meeting last year, the OPW are exploring options in relation to the provision of a visitor and reception centre for the Rock of Cashel within the Cashel urban area. At this preliminary stage, the OPW are looking into the general availability of site options without any specific commitment being made; this may or may not progress further, depending on the availability of an appropriate site and the expected cost,” said an OPW spokesperson.

According to the OPW, the preferred property will be selected on the basis of suitability for the proposed development of a major public-access facility related to the Rock of Cashel having regard to location, likely purchase price, planning, zoning and other relevant factors.

In 2019 the Rock of Cashel welcomed over 390,000 visitors and is regularly one of the top visited attractions in the country.