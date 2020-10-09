Cashel climbers surpass €5k fundraiser target

Cashel Lions Club are over the moon at the public response to their Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser.

The efforts of club members Eddie Morrissesy, Willie Fahey and D. J. Horan in climbing Galteemore, Knockmealdown and Slievenamon have been generously rewarded.

The climbers covered a total walking distance of 24.5 km. The target of €5,000 has been past, which is tremendously rewarding, and the fund is still open for anyone who didn’t get a chance to contribute.

The purpose of the challenge was to raise funds for the club’s activities as their traditional fundraisers went by the board as a result of Covid 19.

It is possible to support to fundraiser online at IDonate, at Affinity Credit Union, Cashel or to any club member.