Double delight as Boherlahan/Dualla girls make county senior camogie and football panels

Congratulations

Congrats to Clodagh Horgan who has been selected for the Tipperary National Football League Senior Ladies Football panel for 2021.

Congratulations also to Sarah Delaney on her inclusion in the Tipperary Senior Camogie panel.

We wish both girls the very best of luck for the year ahead, they are fabulous role models for the club.



Sympathy

We extend sincere sympathy t Kay Heffernan, Dualla on the recent death of her father Jimmy Lawrence, Cashel.

Sympathy also to Denis Storman, Nodstown on the death of his brother Tom, who died in the UK.

Weekday and Weekend Masses

Masses in Boherlahan at 10 am Monday to Friday; Dualla Monday to Friday 9.30am. Weekend Masses in both churches at the usual times.

Booking of Masses

Anniversary Masses, etc., continue to be offered in both churches as usual. Bookings may be made by contacting the sacristan or either of the priests of the parish.