Decision due on 81 Cashel dwellings

A decision is due soon on whether to grant planning permission for a major residential housing development near Cashel.
Developer JSF Property Holding Ltd lodged plans with Tipperary Co Council on September 25 last year for permission to construct 81 residential dwellings in Wallers Lot/Hughes Lot East, Cashel.
Phase one of a proposed three-phase residential development would include the demolition of an existing dwelling house, stables and outbuildings and the erection of a residential development of 81 dwellings comprised of eight 8 1-bed apartments in a standalone two- storey block, 12 two-bed two-storey terraced houses, 25 three-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, 27 four-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, nine four-bed two-storey detached houses, along with landscape works, a new access road from the Clonmel road, connection to public services and all associated site development works.
Further information was requested in November last year and this was received on June 14. Submissions were made by Donal O'Connell and the Tipperary Childcare Committee. The case is due to be decided by July 11 next.
More News
Dundrum AC Women's Team who won Bronze at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne. L-R: Catherine Fogarty, Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Tish Ryan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.