New Inn becomes the June ‘Sound Town’ winner with their community spirit to improve the local LFGA club

New Inn, Co. Tipperary has been announced as the June ‘Sound Town’ winner of 2021, following a huge effort from the committee in the community centre to work really hard to fundraise and develop the local area.

New Inn is a small village located between Cahir and Cashel in Co Tipperary with only 46 houses in the village and many more on the outskirts, they are a tight-knit community.

The ladies football club, The Rockwell Rovers LGFA, was set up just three years ago and has 150 female members including their honouree member, Eily O Connor who is 97 years young. The team is not just about playing football and having fun, they try to show the girls how important it is to give back to the community. The team and their community have recently spent time fund raising for Tipperary Down Syndrome, Little Blue Hero’s, and Darkness into Light.

New Inn has showed their strong community spirit through their work raising money to improve the facilities of the local club by taking part in 5K’s, creating Christmas light displays and Spookfest Halloween competitions.

Commenting on the announcement of New Inn winning the Sound Town award, Today FM’s Alison Curtis said:

“When you look at 2020 and how it kept us all apart, it is communities like New Inn that are reinforcing Ireland’s positive and unwavering reaction to this pandemic. We are a nation that tends to look after each other and that is truly evident in the way New Inn have come together to support the town via volunteering. Their actions will inspire others to do the same and we are so thrilled to present New Inn with the June 2021 Sound Town award.”

‘Sound Town’ is a Today FM and Cadbury Ireland initiative, which aims to shine a light on what makes Irish communities so unique, by awarding a ‘Sound Town’ status to communities that embody generosity, kindness and general soundness. Throughout the year, monthly winning towns are selected by Today FM’s Alison Curtis and presented with an official ‘Sound Town’ plaque. Each monthly winning town will be shortlisted for a chance to win €10,000, when the overall 2021 Sound Town winner is announced at the end of the year.

Speaking about the Sound Town initiative, Senior Brand Manager with Cadbury Ireland, Tricia Burke said:

“We are delighted to partner with Today FM again this year to bring the Sound Town initiative to life. With the research that we have conducted in 2021, we know that 67% of people from Tipperary say they appreciate the community where they live, and 64% having volunteered with a charity, club or community group and I think you can see that come through in New Inn with the work they have achieved.

Sound Town is about not only highlighting but supporting these generous acts. On behalf of everyone at Cadbury Ireland, we want to congratulate everyone in New Inn who contributed to this generous and inspiring campaign.”

For further details on Today FM and Cadbury Ireland’s Sound Town initiative and how you can enter your town, tune into ‘Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 11am, or go to www.todayfm.com.