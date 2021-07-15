C61.5 acre farm at Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles - for public auction at Cashel Mart

Cashel Mart
A 61.5 acre farm at Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles is up for public auction at Cashel Mart (and online, contact office) on July 21, at 2.30pm.
Access on four roads and excellent road frontage makes this farm very attractive as an entire holding or as an out farm.
Attractive stone derelict house accompanied by a three-bay slatted shed (for approximately 60 weanlings / 40 cows), old three bay hay barn and old stone outhouses. Serviced with water and electricity.
Solicitors: Philip J Egan, 29 Liberty Square, Thurles, Co.Tipperary . 0504 90473
