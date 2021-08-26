Busy weeks for Cashel Tidy Town before judging

Paddy Downey and his colleagues are busy at work
A busy week between the rain - unfortunately we lost a day with non stop rain - but we continue to cut grass and sweep several areas as well as weed the kerbsides, hopefully before judging.
Wesley Square was upgraded by the county council last week as well as the front of the Cashel Palace Hotel upgrade with a new phone box which all helps towards a much-improved heritage town.
We also had a birthday during the week: our cameraman and volunteer Cliff Cope got another year older. Thank you to Helen and Staff at O Neills Restaurant Ladywell Street for the Birthday Cake and the singing.
