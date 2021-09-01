Larkspur Park Tennis Club celebrates 10th Annual Open Week

A very busy ten days in Larkspur Park Tennis Club came to a conclusion this weekend as 260 players took part in their 10th Annual Open Week.

The Senior Committee were all involved in the smooth running of a very successful week with the barbecue being so busy at times we wondered was anyone cooking at home at all !!

The tennis was superb and very competitive from Grades 1/2 to beginners in Grade 7 all players competing for the wonderful prizes that has become synonymous with Larkspur at this stage.

On Saturday we had a very special cake commissioned by Spearman’ Bakery to mark the 10th Annual Open Week and esteemed member Johnny Fogarty’s 91st birthday. Johnny was around every evening to support his grandchildren Leanne, Ciara and Shauna and he also enjoyed a pint with his burger for his supper! We had a lovely crowd around to celebrate with Johnny including his daughter Olive and son Bryan and Margo his wife.

Shane Cooke, Tennis Ireland President and Seamus King, Chairperson of Larkspur Park were in attendance with past and present members all fondly relishing in this special occasion. Johnny in his speech thanked everyone and told us he took up badminton at 40, squash at 50 and tennis at 60 !!

His latest hobby of building replicas of landmark buildings in Cashel is keeping him busy at the moment and we have our own Nissan Hut proudly on display in Larkspur. Michelle O’Meara in her speech thanked Johnny for his encouragement to all members over the years and wished him many more years of birthdays.

All the prizes were presented on court after each match except for the last three matches where a short presentation was made outside by Michelle to the winners and runners up.

In her speech she thanked Benny Dudley, Barbara Ryan , Ann Marie O’Sullivan, Margo Fogarty & Catherine Fitzell who had started the open weeks in 2011 as well as previous committee members who all helped to make the week a success. Shane Cooke , President of Tennis Ireland also thanked the committee for organising and running a great week. He thanked New Inn and Kilfeacle Tennis clubs for allowing Larkspur Park to use their courts .

This year’s Open week was the seniors first since the pandemic and every effort was made to accommodate all players and comply with all the Tennis Ireland requirements for running an open week. With the weather been so beautiful a marquee was set up outside for checking in and everyone made use of the wide-open space with the views of the Tennis courts been taken advantage of.

We are so lucky to have such a wonderful club and great credit to all the committee and members who all worked so hard to ensure everything ran successfully. Any venture needs sponsorship so Larkspur Park committee would like to sincerely thank sponsors Martin O’ Dwyer’s Butchers, Paddy O’ Dwyer’s Butchers, Clonmel Childcare, Casey’s Tiles and Flooring Centre, Cahir, Templetuohy Foods and Morris Oil.