Cashel Community School celebrates its Leaving Certificate students' achievements

Cashel Community School students celebrated their Leaving Cert results on Friday last, with two students, Emily Coleman and Eve Moloney achieving the maximum 625 points.

Students from Cashel were amongst tens of thousands of Leaving Cert students who accessed their results online from 10am on Friday, using the “candidate self-service portal” on the State Examinations Commission’s website.

Students this year had the choice of sitting written exams, opting for “accredited grades”, or both. Students were automatically credited with the better of the two results. Most students opted for a mix of written exams and accredited grades.

The accredited grades model was similar to calculated grades from last year in that it uses teachers’ estimated marks combined with a standardisation process aimed at promoting fairness and consistency across schools.

The Principal Mr Gallagher said “Results Day is always a red letter day for Leaving Cert students around the country but Friday September 10th was a little different for the Leaving Cert class of 2021 in Cashel Community School.

In what was a very challenging year number of years for this particular cohort of students”, Mr Gallagher continued by congratulating the students, teachers and parents for their resilience, hard work and determination in extraordinary times. With the school’s results once again well ahead of the national averages, the students will receive their first round CAO offers on Tuesday September 7th at 2pm.

Speaking at the school during the week Deputy Principal, Ms Margaret Moore commented on this year’s excellent Leaving Cert results, “as a school we are absolutely delighted with this year’s Leaving Certificate results as all of our students across different levels and abilities achieved above and beyond what they had expected.

"I want to particularly commend the resilience of our 6th Year students during these difficult years. 6% of the students achieved over 600 points, 20% of the year group (one in every 5 students) achieved in excess of 500 points. A special word of congratulations goes to Eve Moloney and Emily Coleman who all achieved the maximum of 625 points with 6 H1’s and 1 H2 in higher level subjects.

The Deputy Principal Mr Murray added that “To have such outstanding results during such a challenging year speaks volumes for the talents, skills and abilities of our students and the hard work and commitment of their teachers. I would like to thank the teachers for their extraordinary generosity of time and effort and to the parents for all their support and cooperation over this past six years. We are extremely proud of all our students as they leave not only with a set of excellent Leaving Certificate results but have necessary values & characteristics that will ensure they will be successful as they move into next phase of their lives”

In conclusion The Principal Mr Gallagher declared that “We in Cashel Community School are very proud of all these students and we thank them for their fabulous contribution to our school over the previous six years and wish them well in all their future endeavours”.