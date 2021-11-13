Search

13/11/2021

Cashel Lions Club 2021 Peace Poster competition

Congratulations to Rianna Croke O’Sullivan

Cashel Lions Club 2021 Peace Poster competition

Rianna Croke O' Sullivan, with her parents Ellen Croke and Nigel O'Sullivan and Petronelle Clifton Brown (Adjudicator), with Cashel Lions Club President, Eddie Morrissey

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Rianna Croke O’Sullivan is the overall winner of the Cashel Lions Club 2021 Peace Poster competition.

She was selected from a total of 122 entries from eleven schools in the Cashel and District area.

Adjudicator Petronelle Clifton-Brown was high in her praise of the quality of Riann’s work and how well

she addressed the theme of the competition, We are all Connected. The adjudicator also expressed thanks

to all the teachers who organised the competition in their schools.

Cashel Lions President, Eddie Morrissey, welcomed the school winners and their parents to the presentation

event in Halla na Feile recently. It was the club’s first public event since March 2020. 

The Peace Poster competition was part of the International Lions Peace Poster Contest, in which children all over the world take part. 

Local winners go forward to District, Region and World level until the final winner is decided. The aim of the competition is to

promote peace, tolerance and understanding among the peoples of the world.

As well as the overall winner, Rianna, who is a student in St. John the Baptist Girls School, Cashel, the other winners

were as follows: Kelly Bourke (Ballinure N.S.), Rachel O’Donnell (Ballytarsna N.S.), Chris John (St. John the Baptist Boys School, Cashe0,

Mia O’Halloran (Dualla N.S.), Robektas Vailkennis (Golden N.S.), Dominic Flynn (Knockavilla N.S.) Tadgh Lonergan (New Inn Boys N.S.)

Maeve Moloney (New Inn Girls N.S.), Nathalia Pithiranlehege (Rosegreen N.S.), Aimee Igoe (Rossmore N.S.)

Each of the school winners was presented with a voucher for Tommy Grogan’s shop. As well, the winner received a voucher for €50.

