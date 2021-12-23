Search

23 Dec 2021

Cashel Lions Club presentation to St Patrick's Hospital

This is the second year that Cashel Lions Club has organised the delivery of presents to the patients

L /R: Elaine Burke (HSE) Marie Gayson, Cashel Lions Club, Eddie Morrissey, Cashel Lions Club, Paul Coffey (HSE), Barry Power (HSE)

Tipperary Star Reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

On Tuesday, December 21, the darkest day of the year, Cashel Lions Club brought a little light into the lives of the patients in the Cashel Residential Older Persons Services at Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Eddie Morrissey and Marie Gayson delivered an individually wrapped present for each of the sixty patients who will spend Christmas in the refurbished Our Lady’s Hospital. These presents were placed under the Christmas tree and will be distributed to the patients on Christmas morning. A selection of Christmas treats were also delivered to add to the festive spirit for the patients and staff.

This is the second year that Cashel Lions Club has organised the delivery of presents to the patients. This project, which was coordinated by Marie Gayson, replaces the pre-covid annual St Patrick’s Hospital Christmas Party which the club had organised for many years.

Cashel Lions Club is grateful to Aidan Murphy in AM Office Supplies for his generous sponsorship of this project. The club also wishes to thank Morrissey’s Supervalu, Cashel and Ely’s Centra, The Green, Cashel for sponsoring some of the Christmas treats. The club also linked up with Gobnait Myers and Tipp Mid-West Radio in order to have a special musical request played for each of the patients on Gobnait’s Morning Gig on Saturday December 18th.

Cashel Lions Club would like to acknowledge the generosity of all those who contributed to the Annual Christmas Collection on Saturday, December 18th.  The money raised by this collection will allow the club continue to ease the burden which the long dark winter days place on families at this time of the year and also to assist a range of projects in the less fortunate parts of our world.

 

