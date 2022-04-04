Art exhibition in Cashel Library on April 12

Cashel Library
An exhibition of paintings titled The Journey Continues by Cashel artist Marguerite Keating will be officially launched at Cashel Library on Tuesday, April 12 at 7pm.
Marguerite from Rockwood, Old Road, Cashel has painted for many years and three years ago was diagnosed with Young Onset Dementia.
The guest speaker at the exhibition launch will be Gemma O'Donnell, dementia adviser for south Tipperary. Refreshments will be available at the exhibition launch.
