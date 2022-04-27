Car crashes on Cahir and Clonmel Roads in Cashel

The Cahir road in Cashel has been the scene of accidents recently - Cllr Declan Burgess
Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed a “swift response” from An Garda Síochána in relation to road collisions on the Cahir and Clonmel roads, leading out of Cashel.
Cllr Burgess told this month’s Municipal District meeting that, “it’s something that the local authority needs to work with An Garda Síochána on. At the last meeting, we heard of numerous collisions and accidents in Cashel town”.
“Hopefully, we can see some traffic calming measures introduced there. It is a continuously growing problem, particularly on those two roads.”
The bingo sessions are in aid of the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir (pictured) and will take place there
Michael Raggett as Anatoly, Sandra Power as Florence and Emmet Donlan as Freddie in Carrick Musical Society’s upcoming production of Chess
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.