Win a €100 Stakelum's Home and Hardware voucher with our 'Christmas in Tipperary' photo competition

Following the runaway success of last year's Tipperary Star Christmas photo competition, we are asking the public to capture the magic of Christmas for 2018 once again!

The winning photo will feature prominently in the New Year edition of the Tipperary Star newspaper while runners up will also appear in an online gallery on Tipperarylive.ie

This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your photography skills while at the same time reflecting the wonder of the festive season in your area. Photographs must be taken between December 1 and 27, 2018.

So what are you waiting for? Get snapping your seasonal shots, and email your entries to news@tipperarystar.ie with 'Christmas in Tipperary photo competition' in the subject line by lunchtime on December 27, 2018.

To keep up to date with Christmas in Tipperary, see our dedicated section on Tipperarylive.ie