Visitor numbers at Clonmel Show matched event’s turnout record, according to organisers  

Well in excess of 10,000 people visited the 154th annual Clonmel Show on Sunday and the organisers report it matched the event’s record turnout.

Weather conditions were perfect for the county’s top showcase for agricultural livestock and produce, bloodstock and equestrian skills as well as country life pursuits ranging from gardening to crafts and baking.

The Show hosted its first national showjumping grand prix event in about eight years, which was won by Liam O'Meara from Toomevara riding the horse Oldtown KC.

In the equine show competitions, the All-Ireland Coolmore Stud Thoroughbred Broodmare Class winner was Cryilis Island owned by John Roche while the Ridden Hunter Supreme Champion was Major Malone owned by John Stafford from Rathangan, Co. Meath.

Top prize winner in the Cattle Show competitions was Scott Pearson from Ballacolla, Co. Laois, who won the William Carroll Perpetual Trophy for the AIB Supreme Champion Beef Animal.

In the Sheep classes, the Inter-Breed Champion was awarded to a Texel ewe owned by Arthur and Patrick O'Keeffe from Mallow.

Mildred Stokes, meanwhile, won the PJ Hartigan Award for best flower exhibit at the show.

The Best Dressed Lady competition's prize of €500 worth of vouchers was won by Trish Hogan while Grant Dowling was named Best Dressed Man of the Show.

Check out the print edition of The Nationalist for more coverage and photos of the Clonmel Show.