Clonmel man flying home from New York for Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland final

A Clonmel man living the American dream is returning home from New York for the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Abbey Road native Tommy Fogarty moved to New York City in 2002, having lived in Australia for a few years prior. “I was bitten by the travel bug,” Tommy tells TipperaryLive.ie.

Living in Rockland County, Tommy founded Highbury Concrete, which specialises in concrete superstructure. After meeting Malena, they married and have three kids: Patrick (5), Katia (3) and stepson Brandon (22).

Tommy says Irish people are well-respected in New York. “Tipperary has a large community here and has its own hurling club, which has been very successful down through the years,” he says.

Tommy’s work with Tipperary Hurling Club New York resulted in him being crowned Tipperary Person of the Year by the County Tipperary N. and B. Association of New York recently. His son Patrick also received a bursary from the association. “I help out at the club and I provided a few guys who had come out to hurl here for the summer with work. It’s just giving a little back to the community,” he smiles.

Tommy says New York is hurling mad. “Everyone loves the game - it’s easy to fall in love with it. A lot of Irish Americans are playing it over here. New York was well-represented at the 2019 Renault GAA World Games in Waterford recently and won a couple of finals in Croke Park, which is fantastic to see,” he continues.

The Fogarty family are flying into Dublin this week and are expecting a “tough” match against Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday. “There are a good few I know travelling from New York, both Kilkenny and Tipperary fans, so the craic will be good and there will be plenty of banter. We’re looking forward to catching up with some friends from Australia who are coming home for the game too.

“Tipperary answered a lot of questions against Wexford in the semi-final. Kilkenny are coming good at the right time, but I think Tipperary will win,” he adds.