Gardaí arrest two men after assault and robbery on Tipperary street

Gardaí have arrested two men following the assault and robbery of a male in County Tipperary.

The incident happened on O’Connell Street, Clonmel, in the early hours of this Thursday morning.

The male had a sum of cash and his mobile phone taken from him.

The two arrested males, who are in their 20s and 30s, are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

