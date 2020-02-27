There was a great splash of clubs at Tipperary Community Games Swimming Finals

Results of County Finals of Community Games Swimming held in Thurles Pool on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Freestyle Girls

Under 8. 1- Aoife Timmons Moycarkey Borris 2- Ella Tierney Mullinahone

Under 10. 1-Roisin Ryan Holycross Ballycahill 2- Roisin Browne Powerstown Lisronagh 3- Anna Gleeson Templederry

Under 12. 1 - Amy O’Keeffe St Peter & Pauls 2- Sarah McGinley Thurles 3- Aoife Browne Powerstown Lisronagh

Under 14. 1- Kayla Whelan Klonowski Ballylooby 2- Grace Kirby Portroe 3- Eimear Duggan Holycross Ballycahill

Under 16. 1- Anna Moychan Cashel Rosegreen 2- Libbi Smith Carrick on Suir 3- Muireann Duffy Powerstown Lisronagh.

U12 backstroke medallists at the Community Games Swimming Finals. Leah Delahunty, Moyne/Templetouhy, silver, Kiera Davitt, Tipp Town, gold and Rosie O’Brien, Drangan/Cloneen, bronze

Freestyle Boys

Under 8. 1- Dylan Delahunty Moyne Templetouhy 2- Eoin Reddy Newport 3 -Cian Trehy Powerstown Lisronagh

Under 10. 1- Toby Hayes Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Oscar Corbett Upperchurch Drombane 3- Ronan Bourke Holycross Ballycahill

Under 12. 1- Tom Kirby Portroe 2- Kevin Reddy Newport 3- Liam Klonowski Ballylooby

Under 14. 1- Gerard Duggan Holycross Ballycahill 2- Mohab Youssef Powerstown Lisronagh 3- Finn Magner Killenaule Moyglass

Backstroke Girls

Under 10. 1- Lauren Trehy Powerstown 2- Erin Delahunty 3- Ella McGinley Thurles

Under 12. 1- Kiera Davitt Tipperary Town 2- Leah Delahunty Moyne Templetouhy 3- Rosie O’Brien Drangan Cloneen

Under 14. 1- Jenna Hayes Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Eibhlis Bartley Kilsheelin Kilcash 3- Eliza Gleeson Tipperary Town

Under 16. 1- Sophie Haris Thurles 2- Uljiana Cariova Cashel Rosegreen 3- Mary Keogh Thurles

Competitors from Killenaule Moyglass Area at the County Community Games Swimming Finals in Thurles. Jamie Browne (left), the winner of gold in the U12 backstroke and Finn Magner, who won bronze in the U14 freestyle

Backstroke Boys

Under 10. 1- Conor O’Mahony Thurles 2- Rian McLoughlin Clerihan 3- Sean O’Bioraga Newport

Under 12. 1- Jamie Browne Killenaule Moyglass 2- Jan Kaczynski Powerstown Lisronagh 3- Charlie Lynch Boherlahan Dualla

Under 14. 1- Lucas Kinnane Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Mark O’Meara Fethard Killusty 3- Alex Wade Boherlahan Dualla

Under 16. 1-Tadhg Quinn Powerstown Lisronagh

Breastroke Girls

Under 12. 1- Kate O’Donnell Ballylooby Joint 2- Emma Day Thurles and Suzy Murphy Fethard Killusty 3- Sarah Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh

Under 14.1- Sarah Byrne Ballingary 2- Molly Fitzgerald Carrick on Suir 3- Anna Hickman Thurles

Under 16. 1- Aimee Corbett Powerstown Lisronagh Joint 2- Ali O’Donnell Ballylooby and Ella Hayde Ballinahinch 3- Kate Ryan Ballinahinch

Breastroke Boys

Under 12. 1- Sean Carrig Newport 2- Sean Trehy Powerstown Lisronagh 3- Ronan O’Meara Fethard Killusty

Under 14. 1- Killian Whelan Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Gerard Adler Cahir 3- Oisin O’Driscoll Portroe

Under 16. 1- Jack Carrig Newport.

Butterfly Girls

Under 14. 1- Ava Kinnane Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Eavan Duffy Powerstown 3- Evelyn Fahey Holycross Ballycahill

Under 16. 1- Marguerite Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Isobel Maher Fethard Killusty

Butterfly Boys

Under 14. 1- Tadgh Buckley Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Alexander Podgornijs Cashel Rosegreen 3- Sean Hayes New inn Knockgraffon

Under 16. 1- Donal Quinn Powerstown Lisronagh

Suzy Murphy, Fethard, Killusty won joint silver in girls U12 breaststroke at the recent County Community Games Swimming Finals

RELAYS

Under 13 Girls. 1- Powerstown Lisronagh 2-Holycross Ballycahill 3- Thurles

Under 13 Boys.1- Powerstown Lisronagh

Under 16 Girls. 1-Powerstown Lisronagh 2- Thurles 3- Cashel Rosegreen

Under 16 Boys. 1- Powerstown Lisronagh.

There was a great turnout at these finals, with 165 individual competitors and eight relay squads entered. There were some very closely contested finals.

Congratulations to all those who won medals and very well done to everyone who took part and benefitted from the experience.

The winners of all events will represent Tipperary at the National Finals in UL on the weekend of May 29 -31 with both first and second qualifying in the under 8 events.

County Chairman and Swimming Co-ordinator, Micheal Maher wishes to thank all volunteers who assisted on the day. Their experience was greatly appreciated. Thanks also to Thurles swimming pool for the use of their excellent facility. The next county finals are the Talent events in Boherlahan Community Hall on this Friday night, February 28.

The closing date for all Teams on the Summer Games Programme is March 4. The next county board meeting is in the Anner Hotel on Wednesday, March 11 when the team draws will take place.