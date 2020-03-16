Big win for Tipperary's Belle Voci Choir at Limerick Choral Festival

Clonmel choir Belle Voci is celebrating success after achieving first place in the Community Choirs’ Competition at the Limerick Choral Festival.

Competing against choirs from all over the country, the Belles, conducted by Musical Director, Eamon O’Malley, with accompanist Maeve Hunter, impressed the adjudicators with their performances of Psallam Deo (Richard Ewer), and Alice (Sarah Quartel) in St Michael’s Church, Denmark Street.

The choir’s busy year started last September when it travelled to Lisbon to participate in ‘The On Stage in Lisbon’ festival, where four days were spent, performing, attending workshops and collaborating with other choirs.

Last December the choir staged a Candlelit Christmas Concert in St Joseph’s Church, Ferryhouse and raised €1010 for GROW (mental health support group).

The choir is grateful to Fr Pierce for providing the church as the concert and rehearsal venue, and also grateful to Tipperary County Council for financial support.

The next event in the choir’s schedule is a fundraising general knowledge Table Quiz and raffle in Carey’s Pub, Irishtown on Thursday, March 12 at 8.30pm. A table of four costs €20.