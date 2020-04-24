Tipperary’s Adi Roche calls for support to help send medical supplies to orphanage battling Covid-19

Founder of Chernobyl Children International Adi Roche has described the situation at Vesnova Orphanage as “extremely critical” after a number of children and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirteen children and 10 staff at the Belarusian orphanage have tested positive for coronavirus however basic medical supplies such as cough bottles, painkillers, PPE gear and sanitiser are in short supply.

“We had been hoping against hope that measures which were put in place might have protected the children from this dreadful pandemic but this morning our worst fears became a reality when 13 of the children and 10 of the staff were confirmed as Covid 19 positive,” said Ms Roche.

“This is a shattering blow to us and to all of the Irish people who have been involved in the development of Vesnova Orphanage over the past 20 years and we are extremely worried that we may lose children whose lives we have been working desperately to improve over many years”.

"This is a tragedy of enormous proportions and we desperately need to find a way of reducing the risks to the children; finding funds to send them emergency supplies. We will be sending funds to Belarus to purchase emergency supplies," she added.

Vesnova Orphanage provides residential services for 174 special needs children and young adults, many with genetic disorders, severe disabilities and compromised immune systems.

This Sunday, April 26, marks the 34th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

