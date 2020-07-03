A welcome first full weekend of ceremonies in Tipperary churches since reopening

CHURCH CEREMONIES THIS WEEKEND THROUGHOUT TIPPERARY

We all welcome the reopening of churches throughout Tipperary with ceremonies taking place this weekend for the first time since March.

Different churches will have different protocols regarding arrangements inside the churches, but a general guideline is as follows.

1. Please read the instructions provided in churches.

2. While masks are not mandatory, people are advised to use if possible.

3. Collection baskets will be at the doors before mass. There will be no offertory collection during mass.

4. Please use sanitiser at the doors.

5. During communion, please allow social distance and return via the side aisles of the churches.

6. Families are advised to stay together and sit in the one seat in the main body of churches.

Individual churches throughout the dioceses will provide further instructions to their parishioners in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.