Clonmel family home developed to the highest standards for sale

3-bedroom, 1-bathroom semd-detached house for sale at 103 Crann Ard, Clonmel E91 F6P5, Clonmel.

€179,000

For Sale by Private Treaty



Brought to the market by P.F Quirke & Co. is this fabulous 3 bed semi in Crann Ard with a large kitchen extension.

No. 103 Crann Ard is a great example of a family home with the owners having maintained and developed the property to the highest standard The large kitchen extension is a huge bonus.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, guest W/C, kitchen/diner/family room with extension to rear with excellent fitted units and French door to well developed patio and maintenance free garden which includes new artificial grass. Upstairs - 3 bedrooms and bathroom.

The property has PVC windows and gas fired central heating.There is off-street parking. This is a great opportunity to purchase a very good starter home. We reccomend early inspection.

Accommodation Entrance Hall - 3.9m (12'10") x 2.01m (6'7") Tiled floor. Guest w/c - 1.56m (5'1") x 0.78m (2'7") w/c and whb Living Room - 3.93m (12'11") x 3.5m (11'6") Gas fire, double doors to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen/Diner/Family Room - 5.77m (18'11") x 5.59m (18'4") With large extension, laminate flooring, fitted units at eye and floor level, integrated cooker and hob, plumbed for dishwasher, large window, recessed lighting, velux window, French doors to rear. Bathroom - 2.23m (7'4") x 1.4m (4'7") Timber effect tile floor. Fully tiled floor to ceiling, w/c, whb, bath with shower. Bedroom 1 - 2.92m (9'7") x 3.07m (10'1") Laminate flooring, built in 2 span wardrobe, recessed lighting. Bedroom 2 - 3.4m (11'2") x 3.38m (11'1") Laminate flooring, 2 span built in wardrobe. Bedroom 3 - 2.86m (9'5") x 2.25m (7'5") 2 span built-in wardrobe and laminate flooring. Garden Shed Plumbed for washing machine & dryer. Notice Please note we have not tested any apparatus, fixtures, fittings, or services. Interested parties must undertake their own investigation into the working order of these items. All measurements are approximate and photographs provided for guidance only.

Property Reference :PFQC4257

Property Features: Gas fired central heating, 3 Bedrooms, large Kitchen/Diner open plan, Off street parking, Double glazed PVC.

Maintenance free garden/new artificial grass