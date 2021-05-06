Tipperary's Roz Purcell 'really excited' to land new judge role for Junk Kouture 2021

Junk Kouture is back and with a brand-new face on the star-studded judging panel as best-selling cookbook author, podcaster, entrepreneur and fashion-upcycling enthusiast Roz Purcell joins the ranks of Ireland’s leading creativity and sustainability programme for young people for 2021.

No stranger to the catwalk in her own right, this won’t be Roz’s first sashay onto the Junk Kouture stage as in 2013 she walked the red carpet for The Royal Film Performance™ of Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom in London, wearing a Junk Kouture design made of paper and polystyrene cups.

Roz is famous for her love of fashion, as a former model who has become a dab hand at upcycling clothes that may have otherwise fallen to the back of the wardrobe and she loves updating a vintage piece of clothing to give it a new lease of life. Roz is also known for her positive presence on social media where she regularly shares her plant-based recipes and the best hiking adventures. Now Roz is joining the search for the winner of Junk Kouture 2021 and she is certainly in good company.

Junk Kouture is delighted to reveal that Louis Walsh, who has been a judge for seven years, is back for more, while Ru Paul’s Dragrace judge Michelle Visage also brings her keen eye for style and performance to proceedings for a second year.

Roz, Louis and Michelle will be joined by Junk Kouture alumni success story, former winner and fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin. Meanwhile, Head of Department in Fine Art at LSAD Dr Tracey Fahey and Programme Director for Fashion Design at Griffith College Jane Leavey become key members of the technical judging panel this year. And keeping the whole show on the road will be Junk Kouture hosts and RTÉ 2FM presenters Laura Fox and Emma Power.

Following Junk Kouture’s impressive television debut on RTÉ2 for the 2020 Grand Final, Junk Kouture can announce that they will once again be joining forces with RTÉ for 2021, helping to keep issues such as sustainability and climate action front-of-mind for RTÉ’s younger audiences.

Junk Kouture will also continue to be supported by the Creative Ireland Programme, an exciting initiative by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which aims to support and develop engagement with and in arts, culture and creativity by individuals and communities, thereby enriching individual and community well-being, as well as promoting Ireland's arts and culture globally. This will help Junk Kouture continue developing its educational resources for students, teachers and schools.

As always, Junk Kouture has challenged post-primary school students across Ireland to design, create and model haute-couture designs made from everyday rubbish. The golden rule is that everything used must be 100% recycled materials. The closing date for applications is 6pm on May 7, with entries made through the Junk Kouture app, available for Android and iOS. With details of the regional and grand finals still to come, entrants can stay up to speed with all things Junk Kouture on the app or through the Junk Kouture social media channels @junkkouture.

Junk Kouture judge Roz Purcell said: “I am delighted to be joining the Junk Kouture judging panel for 2021. Junk Kouture has an important message for us all to protect the planet we call home and to strive for a greener future.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for all young people to get involved and use their imagination, be innovative and creative while sharing that vital message. Every year I am blown away by the talent that appears in Junk Kouture, the attention to detail that is given to these designs is incredible and I know we will have our work cut out for us to pick a winner.

"Last year’s winners won wearing a dress made from smashed up jam jars and sea glass, so I am really excited to see what the students have come up with this year! I also can’t wait to work alongside Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage – it’s going to be lots of fun.”