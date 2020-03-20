Barlo Motors remains open to customers and to provide assistance to emergency services

Tipperary based Barlo Motor Group has said that it is continuing to support those on the frontline including emergency services who have been described as "the true heroes during this exceptional time of the coronavirus."

"In doing so, across our four dealerships we are open until further notice and are adhering to the government guidelines. At Barlo Motor Group some people may not be aware that we provide services for the emergency services such as An Garda Siochana, Nurses & GP's. Priority will be given to these services in the event any of their vehicles require maintenance or repairs as the mobility of these services can be vital to our customers, their families and the general communities health during this time. In all dealerships we are operating as usual Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm," the company says.

Barlo Motors support emergency services by looking after many of the vehicles on the road

The four dealerships which include Ford Clonmel and Thurles, Hyundai in Clonmel and Nissan in Kilkenny will remain open for the foreseeable future and the company has been guided in their decision by the directions from the Government and the health and safety of customers and co-workers across the dealerships is their main priority. For each vehicle that comes into the dealership is it sanitised immediately, and all of the staff members are wearing gloves to avoid direct contact with the vehicles onsite. Once a car is serviced/maintained is is then sanitised again prior to being returned to the customer.

"In regards to our staff members, staff with any underlying health conditions have temporarily finished up work and are isolating. Any staff members that wish to isolate during this period have been given the option to, with all staff members reassured that their jobs will be there at Barlo Motor Group once this time of unknown passes and they feel comfortable to return to work. Any further updates will be communicated through our social channels via Facebook and Instagram. We will continue to watch this situation closely, take advice from the Government and other relevant authorities, and take any further action needed to keep our customers and co-workers safe

"As a family-owned business for almost 80 years, we would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers and staff for their patience, support and understanding as we all endeavour to deal with this challenging time," the company says.