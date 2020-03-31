Deputy Lowry calls on Minister to ensure PPE for nursing homes

"Nursing Homes should have a 3 day supply of PPE at the very least at all times to ensure that they can meet their requirements" - Deputy Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry has contacted the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to highlight the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Nursing Homes across county Tipperary and the country.

There are currently 22 clusters of the Covid-19 virus in Nursing Homes and this is a growing cause for concern for elderly residents of Nursing Homes and their families and staff working in Nursing Homes.

Minister Harris announced that the Government will introduce specific measures to stem the outbreak of the virus in the Nursing Homes and met with representatives of Nursing Home Ireland on Monday to hear their views about how additional measures can be put in place to assist them.

Deputy Lowry (pictured above) says that many residents of Nursing Homes are in fear of contracting the virus and that every possible measure must be taken to protect them at this time as they are in the most vulnerable category of people.

"There are 100 public nursing homes and 460 private nursing homes in Ireland with many people living in close proximity to each other. This makes the care and protection of residents and staff in Nursing Homes an urgent priority at this time," says Deputy Lowry.

He added that one of the major issues in Nursing Homes has been securing a supply of PPE and states that this is not acceptable at this time. "Nursing Homes should have a 3 day supply of PPE at the very least at all times to ensure that they can meet their requirements."

Age Action says the group nature of nursing homes – including shared eating areas – means those living in them are at greater risk.

Deputy Lowry has also extended full support to Nursing Homes Ireland, who say that, in addition to the urgent need for PPE, staffing is also a major concern in Nursing Homes at present. This is caused, in part, by the vital HSE recruitment drive to get qualified staff working on the frontline in hospitals.

He concluded by welcoming news from the HSE Chief Operation Officer, Anne O’Connor, that the HSE is working closely with Nursing homes to provide support through specialised geriatricians and technical clinical support.