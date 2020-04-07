Tipp libraries are helping to make PPE for healthcare workers

Tipperary County Council Library Service tested this design on the Library Service 3D printers and Library staff were able to produce a successful visor headband that meets the Engineers Ireland specification.

Tipperary Library Service is playing its part in the current crisis by using its 3D printers to manufacture a key component used in personal protective equipment worn by healthcare personnel.



Engineers Ireland, the representative body for engineers on the island of Ireland is coordinating a national effort to produce face shield visors for healthcare professionals and they have produced a design for the headband part (pictured) of the visor which can be manufactured using 3D Printers.



All five Library 3D Printers are now producing the visor headbands and each printer can produce two of these per hour. Engineers Ireland will collect the headbands, attach the visor and distribute them as needed.

These 3D printers were purchased with national digitisation grant funding in 2018.



Cllr Michael Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council said “This type of collaborative approach between Tipperary County Council and Engineers Ireland is an example of the many partnerships which have developed during the Covid-19 crisis. I am proud of the innovative solution which the Library Service has provided”.



Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council said “This is a direct and positive contribution by the Library Service to the current crisis. As a public sector organisation, Tipperary County Council is playing its part in the national effort by providing essential services to our communities, and I am proud that we are able to directly support our healthcare workers with this vital piece of personal protective equipment”.