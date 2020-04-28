Alan Kelly's Chinese links help deliver massive PPE order for the HSE

"Further supplies and quick delivery of appropriate face masks, gowns, goggles, gloves and other equipment for our healthcare workers must happen" - Alan Kelly

Labour TD for Tipperary Alan Kelly has expressed his sincere gratitude to Chinese colleagues and contacts he has worked with in the past, in helping to deliver a massive order of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the HSE - more deliveries are planned in the coming weeks as well.



The new elected Party leader told The Tipperary Star and tipperarylive.ie this week that securing high quality PPE continues to be an absolute imperative. At a time of critical need to save human lives, at a time when frontline healthcare workers in hospitals, community settings and nursing homes are putting their own lives at high risk, more protective equipment is still urgently needed.



Dr. Yupeng Liu, pictured on the extreme left on a visit to Tipperary

“We cannot take our foot off the pedal on this. Further supplies and quick delivery of appropriate face masks, gowns, goggles, gloves and other equipment for our healthcare workers must happen,” he said.

People and businesses are, however, stepping up to the mark. In the past couple of weeks the HSE has been adding to its PPE supply chain from China. EKO Integrated Services, a project management company based in Ennis, Co Clare is among the list of secondary PPE suppliers to the HSE.



“Over a month ago I was asked by the HSE to help source PPE. There was a desperate need to deliver this quickly. I asked EKO Integrated Services Ltd along with other partners to help. They immediately got to work and I'm so happy with what they have delivered and are in the process of delivering.



“My endorsement of EKO Integrated Services for supplying the HSE is rooted in my knowledge and experience of the company’s on-going projects in my own constituency and elsewhere and its highly credible and valuable business links with China and with its community in Ireland, for which I am hugely indebted,” Deputy Kelly said.

Between April 14-22, EKO Integrated Services has organised three plane loads of masks and gowns flown into Dublin via Etihad Airways aided by Dr. Yupeng Liu, a lecturer at Technology University Dublin.

EKO Integrated Services over the last six years has developed strong business links with China, and delivered a number of investment projects in Tipperary.



“The high quality standards of PPE products delivered by EKO Integrated Services has been confirmed to me by the HSE. Further plane loads of protective gear are planned in the coming week. It is an example of what’s possible when people come together in the public interest at such a critical time,” Deputy Kelly said.



“I want to thank EKO Integrated Services, Dr Yupend Liu and Etihad Airways for working to deliver for the Irish people and for their continuing work over the coming months. I have spoken to the HSE at length about the quality of their products and they are exceptionally happy with them,” Deputy Kelly said.