Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly names his team

Labour spokespersons will hold the new government to account

Speaking at the launch of the Labour Party’s spokesperson team, Labour Party Leader, Alan Kelly TD, has said with a new Government in place, the work of the Labour Party is now focused on holding the new Taoiseach and his Ministers to account.

Deputy Kelly said:

“Labour Party TDs and Senators will hold this Government to account to ensure that all of our people have a fairer future.

“We have a dynamic team with a range of experiences from across political life and civil society. Labour TDs and Senators will bring energetic and fresh thinking to all issues that arise in the coming years.

“As a nation we are still going through the hardship of Covid-19 and we will continue to feel the impact of this virus for a long time to come. Now more than ever, the Irish people deserve a Labour Party that will raise the issues that truly matter to them.

“Covid-19 has been a great disruptor and has shown us what Government can achieve when our people need the support of our State the most. We cannot go back to the stagnant pre-Covid policies.

“The Labour Party won’t accept arguments from this new Government that freezing rent isn’t possible; that a single tier health service isn’t possible; or that creating a sustainable tax base that isn’t reliant on foreign direct investment isn’t possible.

“We will disagree with this Government on many issues but we will work with Government when we need to in order to deliver the change that Irish people so desperately need.”

The following is the line up of newly appointed Labour Party spokespeople:

Alan Kelly TD – Party Leader, Spokesperson on Health and Disability Services.

Senator Ivana Bacik – Group Leader in the Seanad; Party Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Duncan Smith TD – Party Whip; Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport.

Senator Rebecca Moynihan – Party Spokesperson on Housing, Planning, Local Government and Heritage.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD – Spokesperson on Education; Enterprise and Trade.

Ged Nash TD – Spokesperson on Finance; Public Expenditure and Reform.

Senator Marie Sherlock – Seanad Whip; Party Spokesperson on Employment Affairs, Media, Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht.

Brendan Howlin TD – Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Brexit, Northern Ireland and Justice.

Senator Annie Hoey – Party Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Research.

Seán Sherlock TD – Parliamentary Party Chair; Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands; Agriculture and the Marine.

Senator Mark Wall – Party Spokesperson on Defence, Tourism and Sport.