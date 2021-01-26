Government and HSE take on board Lowry’s suggestion that vets administer vaccines

A novel yet innovative suggestion by Deputy Lowry in a recent statement to the Dail has been taken on board by both the Government and the HSE.

Deputy Lowry urged that it would be necessary to ‘think outside the box’ when putting the vaccination rollout plan in place and suggested that veterinary professionals be called upon to help administer vaccinations. Media reports today indicate that Deputy Lowry’s suggestion was heard loud and clear and vets, among others, will likely be drafted in to help.

‘It will not be possible to take frontline healthcare workers away from caring for patients. Yet we will need a battalion of vaccinators to undertake the task of vaccinating the public once vaccine supplies become available. It is of crucial importance that the rollout of vaccines is done as quickly as possible, so all those with medical qualification should and must be brought on board to assist. I have suggested Army medics, Dentists, retired Doctors and Nurses and also veterinarians. All are highly qualified and all would be willing to assist. I am very happy to note that both the Government and the HSE has taken my suggestion in relation to vets on board and announced their intention to speak with the Veterinary Council or Ireland’ says Deputy Lowry.

There are currently 3,054 veterinary practitioners and 1,097 veterinary nurses registered with the Veterinary Council of Ireland. They have said that they are more than willing to help given their high level of qualifications.

Dentists and the National Ambulance Service have also come forward to offer their professional services as a senior source confirmed that the Government wants enough people ready to administer the vaccines and inoculate the public,” says Deputy Lowry.

The HSE has confirmed that nearly 5,000 people have completed training sessions to administer the jabs. 3,600 GPs will be lined up to vaccinate the public and 1,500 pharmacies will also be prepped to facilitate the process.