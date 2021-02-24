Covid supports need to be expanded, not just extended – Browne

For many sectors, this prolonged lockdown has put their business in a critical situation, Deputy Browne says.

Sinn Fein's Tipperary TD, Martin Browne says that with profound restrictions set to continue, the pressure that is mounting on many businesses is getting more pronounced and more urgent.

"For many sectors, this prolonged lockdown has put their business in a critical situation. While their income has been slashed or has become non-existent, their debts have continued to mount.

"People in the arts sectors, for example, have been hit particularly bad, with certain operators in that sector being some of the most forgotten about in terms of supports.

Above: Tipperary Deputy Martin Browne (SF)

"So while it is only right that the EWSS, PUP and CRSS supports are extended, they need to be expanded as well so they include those who have to-date fallen through the cracks more than others.

"We also need assurances that the supports will be extended beyond June, as there are many businesses, including bus and coach operators, who may need to rely on the assistance they are currently receiving if schools break up in June but work is still slim on the ground.

"Hospitality must have more tailor-made supports as well, given the terrible time they have had since the onset of the virus.

"Businesses in this country have not been treated equally. There has also been a failure to take into account the different needs of different sectors, while some have been shown no importance whatsoever.

"So if government supports continue unchanged, many businesses being unable to reopen when conditions allow the country to open up again – and every town and village will feel the impact of this.