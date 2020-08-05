Tipperary man approached garda in an aggressive manner, Clonmel District Court told

A 21-year-old Tipperary man was before Clonmel District Court’s recent sitting for approaching a member of the gardaí in an aggressive manner.

Jonathan Hennessy of Kilnockin View, Fethard pleaded guilty to public order offences at Fethard Rugby Club on May 30 last.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that Mr Hennessy approached a garda, who was dealing with his sibling, in an aggressive and abusive manner. Sergeant O’Leary said Mr Hennessy was under an intoxicant at the time.

Mr Hennessy was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station, and at that stage he cooperated with gardaí and apologised for his actions.

Sergeant O’Leary said that Mr Hennessy has nine previous convictions, which include motor offences such as driving without insurance and a driving licence, and a public order offence.

Acting on behalf of the defendant, solicitor Eamonn Hayes said the person the garda was engaging with was a sibling of Mr Hennessy’s. The solicitor said Mr Hennessy accepts he brought the events upon himself.

Mr Hayes said that his client suffers from anxiety and depression, had a “difficult” upbringing, spent time in care, and left school aged 16. His client had recently been accepted onto a course to study nursing and would need garda clearance as part of the process.

Judge Patricia Harney said Mr Hennessy’s behaviour was “not acceptable”. However, despite taking a “dim view” of the situation, the judge said she would “let him put his best foot forward”. She asked for documentation confirming that Mr Hennessy has been accepted on a nursing course to be brought before the September 22 sitting of Clonmel District Court.