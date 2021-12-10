Cahir man receives four month suspended jail term for driving without insurance

A four-month suspended jail term and three-year driving ban were imposed at Cashel District Court on a Cahir man who received his third conviction for driving without insurance cover.
Judge Brian O’Shea levied these penalties on 35-year-old Brian Reilly of Toureen, Cahir for driving without insurance at Market Yard, Cahir on January 14, 2017.
Garda Raymond Kearns said he made a demand to Mr Reilly to produce his driving licence and insurance certificate at a garda station within 10 days and he failed to do this. He had two previous convictions for driving without insurance.
Mr Reilly received the most recent conviction in September and was banned from driving for two years.
Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client pleaded guilty and was currently off the road.
Judge O’Shea suspended the four-month jail term he imposed on Mr Reilly for a year on condition he didn’t drive in a public place during that period. He fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €100.
Skeheenarinky’s Tomás Vaughan (left), Fionán Ó Súilleabháin (captain, centre) and manager/coach James Lacey intend to make the most of their appearance in the Munster semi-final
Pictured at Mulrooney’s Gala, Roscrea are Sandra Nicholson, Gala Retail; Shane and Sean Mulrooney, Gala store owners with award winner and Tipperary Inspirational Hero, Anne Murray Keevey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.