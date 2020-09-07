Tipperary deaths - Monday, September 7, 2020

The late Christy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Christy Fitzgerald late of Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary and formerly of Ballycarrido, Newtown, September 6th 2020, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, J.J., Lily, Kathleen, Dave, Ned, Tina, Donie, and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles Dave and Eddie, aunt Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Monday 7th at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm until 7.30pm, with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, for a family Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Christy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on youtube on the Portroe Burgess Youghal Parishes page from 5pm on Tuesday 8th September.

The late Teresa Casey

The death has occurred of Teresa Casey late of Mary Willies Longford Pass, Thurles, Tipperary / Kenagh, Longford. Teresa was formerly from Kenagh, Co. Longford. She died, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Lily. Deeply regretted by her loving partner and best friend Evelyn, her brothers and sisters Jimmy, Francis, Marie, Eilish, Berna, Tina and Jackie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence (Mary Willies) on Sunday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass for family and close friends at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice or Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare Team. As per Covid 19 directives, please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings.