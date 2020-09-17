Tipperary deaths - Thursday, September 17, 2020

The late Maura Bergin

The death has occurred of Maura Bergin (née Sheppard) late of Borrisoleigh Road, Templemore, Tipperary, 16th of September 2020. Unexpectedly, at her home. Maura, beloved wife of the late Paddy and predeceased by her siblings Nancy, Ned, Jim and John. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, carers Bernie, Esther and Joan and her wide circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 10.30am. Interment in Roscrea Cemetery afterwards.

The late James Landy

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Landy late of Kilbride, Meath / Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Golden, Co. Tipperary, 15th September 2020. Died peacefully after a long illness. Predeceased by his eldest son Jimmy, survived by his devoted wife Tess, sons John and Michael, daughter-in-law Stella, grandchildren James and Grace, brothers, sisters, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at McEntaggart's Funeral Home, Ratoath, Thursday from 6pm to 8pm, with strict guidelines in place. Removal Friday to the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in parish cemetery. All enquiries to Lannon's Funeral Directors, Skerries 01-8491277. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for family on RIP.ie marked condolences.

The late Kenneth Quinn

The death has occurred of Kenneth (Ken) Quinn late of Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary and North Strand, Dublin 3) - September 14, 2020. Ken will be sadly missed by his loving wife Oonagh, son Emile, daughter Tanya, son-in-law Ken, grand-daughters Aoibheann and Caoimhe, and sister Olive as well as many extended family, friends and neighbours, both in Clonmel, Dublin and worldwide. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place for a maximum of 40. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot, may view the service at the following link https://youtu.be/h0tyxlCCY2E Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page on RIP.ie. Alternatively, condolences can be sent in the traditional manner. Family flowers only – those who would like to make a gesture are invited to donate in the name of Ken Quinn to Rosehill House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary to support local mental health services.